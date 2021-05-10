Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $264,000 in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,661,000 after purchasing an additional 362,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after buying an additional 343,455 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,768,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $33,384,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KFY stock opened at $67.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 249.33 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KFY. Truist raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

