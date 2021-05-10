Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Position Lessened by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MED. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $278.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.47. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.30%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

