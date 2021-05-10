The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 936,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $172,750,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.2% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $184.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

