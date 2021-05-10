BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.04 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 196,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.