Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 210 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,006,000 after acquiring an additional 934,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after buying an additional 362,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,965,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $107.86 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.