Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 519 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV opened at $346.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.48. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.