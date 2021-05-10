ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) PT Raised to $6.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:ICL opened at $6.99 on Monday. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in ICL Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,266,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 368,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

