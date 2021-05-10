ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) PT Raised to $6.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
NYSE:ICL opened at $6.99 on Monday. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in ICL Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,266,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 368,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
