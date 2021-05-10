Mizuho Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $155.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.19.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $173.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day moving average is $143.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

