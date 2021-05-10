KeyCorp Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $390.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.07.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $347.33 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $348.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.42 and a 200-day moving average of $265.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

