Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

ALKT opened at $38.65 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

