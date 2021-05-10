Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRUS. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

KRUS opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $300.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 145,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 168,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 82,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.