Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Insider Adam Kaye Sells 100,000 Shares

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) insider Adam Kaye sold 100,000 shares of Everyman Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total value of £150,000 ($195,975.96).

LON EMAN opened at GBX 157.10 ($2.05) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £143.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.80. Everyman Media Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 161 ($2.10).

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.