Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

WBT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $22.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after buying an additional 972,811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

