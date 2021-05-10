BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

BWXT stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $205,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

