We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 642 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,867,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total transaction of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,606 shares of company stock valued at $149,193,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $295.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.51, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

