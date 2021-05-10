Field & Main Bank Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Shares of DE opened at $394.22 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $396.90. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.07 and a 200-day moving average of $308.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

