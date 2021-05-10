VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 3,842.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,500,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period.

Shares of OIH opened at $217.29 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $230.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.38.

