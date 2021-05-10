VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 125.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

