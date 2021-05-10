National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NNN stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

