Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $258.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.31. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

