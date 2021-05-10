Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.26.

LYFT stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

