SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Position Decreased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $126.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $129.35.

