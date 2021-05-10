Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,670 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,316.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $423.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.