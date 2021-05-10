NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in NIKE by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $137.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.