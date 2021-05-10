Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,590,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,895,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL opened at $164.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.72.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.