Truadvice LLC Purchases Shares of 10,254 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 864.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $26.76 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

