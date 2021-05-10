Greenleaf Trust Buys 401 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after acquiring an additional 640,605 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 302,509 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $199.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $199.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

