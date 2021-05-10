Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $278.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.38 and a 200 day moving average of $232.87. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

