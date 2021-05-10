Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 136.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

