CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,295 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,295 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $61.66 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

