Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $16.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $865.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

