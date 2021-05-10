ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in ResMed were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ResMed by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $195.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,497,541. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.