Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $132,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 251.0% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $58.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.