Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 15.6% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 6.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $282,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $201.41 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day moving average of $197.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.83.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

