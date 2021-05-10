The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Kroger by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 837,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,381,000 after acquiring an additional 166,685 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 8,978.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Kroger by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

