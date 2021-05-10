Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $150.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a positive rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.36.

NYSE RJF opened at $136.64 on Thursday. Raymond James has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $136.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Insiders sold 236,543 shares of company stock valued at $26,524,083 over the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

