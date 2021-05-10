Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hercules Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

