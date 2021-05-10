Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

