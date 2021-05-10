Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Zynex by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 151,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 49,221 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zynex by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Zynex by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $502.49 million, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

