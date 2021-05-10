VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $243.60 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $127.41 and a one year high of $258.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.82.

