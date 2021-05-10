Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $268,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $658.57 on Monday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $283.31 and a twelve month high of $675.65. The company has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

