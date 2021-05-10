Brokerages Set UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) Price Target at GBX 883.75

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 883.75 ($11.55).

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

Shares of UDG opened at GBX 851 ($11.12) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 824.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 787.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 32.66. UDG Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 889.50 ($11.62).

In other UDG Healthcare news, insider Shane Cooke purchased 12,500 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £95,250 ($124,444.73). Also, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £38,600 ($50,431.15).

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.