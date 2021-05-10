$0.02 EPS Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. OPKO Health posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,896.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 850,000 shares of company stock worth $3,754,250. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OPKO Health by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 530,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $17,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,528,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in OPKO Health by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,559,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 558,101 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.80 on Friday. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

