Brokerages Set Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Target Price at $145.00

Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several research analysts have commented on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,958,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after acquiring an additional 666,479 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $66,798,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC opened at $150.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.