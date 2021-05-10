Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $387 million-$397 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.11 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $60.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,352,355. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

