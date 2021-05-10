iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,334,000 after acquiring an additional 170,078 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.23 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

