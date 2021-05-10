Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,072 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $72.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

