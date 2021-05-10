Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,180 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $76,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVST opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

