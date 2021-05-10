Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $327,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $189.18 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day moving average of $192.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

