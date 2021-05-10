Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE:ARW opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $119.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.